NEET UG Candidate Moves Jabalpur High Court Over Denial Of MBBS Seat | Madhya Pradesh High Court

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A NEET UG candidate challenged the 'arbitrary and illegal denial' of MBBS admission at a private medical college in Bhopal, pursuant to the mop-up round provisional allotment dated Oct 12, 2026. The petitioner filed the petition in the High Court, Principal Bench at Jabalpur.

The petitioner, Divyanshu of Barwani, physically reported on Oct 13, 2026. The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) nodal officer recorded his attendance. He submitted the required documents and statutory bonds and deposited Rs 4 lakh.

The college has admitted in its communication dated Oct 23, 2026, that it failed to complete the portal entry and generate the admission slip. DME has likewise attributed the lapse to the college but declined correction because the stray vacancy round had commenced. The petitioner, Divyanshu, sought immediate allotment or confirmation of one available MBBS seat and completion of the portal formalities, as he should not lose his academic year and future due solely to an admitted institutional error.

In the mop-up round/third round, the petitioner's seat was upgraded to the UR General category through a provisional allotment letter dated Oct 12, 2026. In accordance with the counselling schedule, he physically reported at the college on Oct 13, 2026.

The petitioner executed four statutory/notarised undertakings/bonds, including a seat leaving bond for Rs 80.22 lakh, rural service bond, upgradation undertaking and MMVY scholarship affidavits.

He also deposited a total sum of Rs 4 lakh towards tuition, hostel and institutional charges, comprising an online payment of Rs 2.5 lakh and a further payment of Rs 1.51 lakh through RTGS/cash.

On Oct 23, 2026, at about 2 pm, the petitioner received a telephone call from the college informing him that his admission was incomplete because the college had failed to generate the official admission slip on the DME portal before the closing date. The lapse was not attributable to the petitioner, who had duly reported and complied with the instructions of the college.