High Court Rejects Giribala Singh's Bail Plea In Twisha Sharma Death Case, Cites CCTV Footage And Pending CBI Probe In Jabalpur | Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court has dismissed the first bail application of Giribala Singh, arrested in connection with the Twisha Sharma death case.

Justice AK Nirankari observed that the court was not inclined to grant bail considering the overall circumstances, nature and gravity of allegations, material collected during investigation, CCTV footage, post-mortem reports and circumstances immediately preceding Sharma's death.

The court particularly noted that further investigation under Section 193(9) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was still underway, while important forensic and digital extraction reports were awaited.

“Accordingly, the bail application is hereby rejected,” the court order said.

The court also observed that the contention regarding absence of mens rea (criminal intent) could not be considered in isolation from other circumstances emerging from the case diary.

Singh has been in jail since June 2, 2026. She had filed her first application seeking regular bail in a case registered at CBI SC III Police Station, New Delhi.

The case involves offences punishable under Sections 80(2), 85, 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The court declined relief at this stage, citing the ongoing investigation and pending forensic evidence.