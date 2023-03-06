Transgenerational trauma: Youths opt for therapy to overcome ordeal

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of Indian youths are opting for therapy to address unresolved transgenerational trauma. About 60% of people who come for therapy or counselling in Bhopal are youths, according to the city's psychologists. The root of their mental distress is unsolved generational trauma.

They include anger, bad parenting and the pressure of parents on their children to achieve success in fields chosen by them. This is known as intergenerational trauma or transgenerational trauma. Some youths have decided to put an end to the misery, keep the burden aside by addressing issues by visiting counsellors.

Youths are aware

Consultant clinical psychologist Rahul Sharma said, "Earlier people were not aware of mental health. Parenting is tough, and parents don’t even realise that they are passing on the trauma to their children in terms of their unfulfilled ambitions. They pass it on what they received from their parents, and their children do the same. They compare their children with others because that’s how their parents raised them. But youths now take therapy to break the chain of years of unresolved trauma passed down through generations."

Youths say

Harshita, 21, said, "While I was growing up, I knew there were certain things I was not comfortable with. I kept pushing myself to be the ideal type. Therapy played a crucial role as it made me address those issues. I am relieved that our generation is finally recognising generational traumas."

Shubhi, 26, said, "I was 17 when I went to attend my cousin's wedding with my parents by train. There, my cousin's friends also joined. My dad was strict. Because there were boys older than me sitting in the same railway compartment, he told me to sleep. I was not allowed to play with my other cousins. It left a huge impact on me. I used art as therapy, and now I’ll get professional help as well."