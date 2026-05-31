Transformer Catches Fire Amid Heatwave In MP's Morena, Major Mishap Averted -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Amid soaring temperatures, a transformer in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district burst into flames on Sunday morning, triggering panic among residents.

According to information, the incident occurred in Porsa town of Morena district. Fortunately, the blaze was controlled on time and no such mishap was reported during the incident.

Regarding the matter, the residents said the transformer caught fire after a loud blast, reportedly due to extreme heat and increased electricity load.

Within minutes, huge flames engulfed the transformer and thick black smoke filled the sky, causing concern among nearby residents.

A video of the incident has also surfaced, which shows the power transformer completely engulfed by the flames.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Transformer Catches Fire Due To Overload Amid Extreme Heat In Morena #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/qZSPqiZxWP — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 31, 2026

As soon as the incident was reported, local people rushed to the spot and tried to control the situation.

The electricity department was immediately informed, and officials quickly shut down power supply in the affected area as a precautionary measure.

Power department rushes to site

Electricity department officials and staff also reached the site and worked to bring the fire under control. After considerable efforts, the flames were successfully extinguished.

Fortunately, the fire was controlled in time and no injuries or loss of life were reported, preventing a major accident.

However, power supply in the area remained disrupted for some time after the incident.

Overheating suspected

The electricity department has started an investigation into the cause of the fire. Preliminary findings suggest that extreme heat and overloading of the transformer may have triggered the incident.

The transformer was unable to withstand the increased power demand during the ongoing heatwave, leading to the fire.

Prompt action by authorities helped prevent the situation from escalating into a bigger disaster.