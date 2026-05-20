 Massive Fire Breaks Out Inside Gwalior Collectorate After Transformer Blast; Important Documents & Office Property Turn To Ashes-- VIDEO
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Massive Fire Breaks Out Inside Gwalior Collectorate After Transformer Blast; Important Documents & Office Property Turn To Ashes-- VIDEO

A fire caused by a suspected short circuit in a transformer broke out inside the Gwalior Collectorate campus late Tuesday night. The flames spread from the SBI office to nearby rooms, damaging furniture, computers and important documents. Three fire brigade vehicles controlled the blaze after continuous efforts. No injuries were reported, while officials are yet to assess the total damage.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, 10:32 AM IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out Inside Gwalior Collectorate After Transformer Blast; Important Documents & Office Property Turn To Ashes-- VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out inside the Gwalior Collectorate campus after a transformer reportedly caught fire due to a short circuit late Tuesday night.

A video of the fire has surfaced, which shows the collectorate office fully engulfed in flames, and the property inside the office turned into ashes.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the fire first started near the SBI bank office located inside the collectorate premises. Within a short time, the flames spread to nearby rooms, including the collector’s training centre.

Furniture, computer screens, important documents and other materials kept inside the rooms were badly damaged in the fire. Several items and official papers inside the SBI office were also burnt.

As soon as the incident was reported, administrative officials rushed to the spot and chaos spread across the campus.

Three fire brigade vehicles reached the area and managed to bring the fire under control after continuous efforts.

Officials said the exact value of the damage caused by the fire has not been estimated yet. No injuries have been reported so far.

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