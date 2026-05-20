Massive Fire Breaks Out Inside Gwalior Collectorate After Transformer Blast; Important Documents & Office Property Turn To Ashes-- VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out inside the Gwalior Collectorate campus after a transformer reportedly caught fire due to a short circuit late Tuesday night.

A video of the fire has surfaced, which shows the collectorate office fully engulfed in flames, and the property inside the office turned into ashes.

Watch the video below :

Massive fire breaks out inside Gwalior Collectorate due to transformer short circuit; damages office rooms, furniture, computers and important documents#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/QvF9NEP7OA — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 20, 2026

According to information, the fire first started near the SBI bank office located inside the collectorate premises. Within a short time, the flames spread to nearby rooms, including the collector’s training centre.

Furniture, computer screens, important documents and other materials kept inside the rooms were badly damaged in the fire. Several items and official papers inside the SBI office were also burnt.

As soon as the incident was reported, administrative officials rushed to the spot and chaos spread across the campus.

Three fire brigade vehicles reached the area and managed to bring the fire under control after continuous efforts.

Officials said the exact value of the damage caused by the fire has not been estimated yet. No injuries have been reported so far.