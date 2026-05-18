Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Warehouse In Gwalior, Nearby Gym Equipment Melted -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a scrap and vehicle seat manufacturing warehouse in Madhya Pradesh Gwalior.creating panic in the area.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Sagartal area on Sunday. The fire was so intense that the heat even damaged and partially melted equipment kept inside a nearby gym.

Regarding the matter, the concerned officials said the warehouse was filled with scrap material and large quantities of foam used for making vehicle seats.

Due to the highly flammable material, the fire spread rapidly within minutes.

As soon as the fire broke out, local residents informed the police and fire department. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and started efforts to control the flames.

#WATCH | Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Warehouse In #Gwalior, Heat Damages Nearby Gym Equipment#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/lJMOofg4xS — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 18, 2026

The situation became extremely dangerous as a petrol pump and Rajwada Marriage Garden were located just a few buildings away from the fire site.

Officials said that if the fire had spread further or if there had been any delay in controlling it, a major disaster or explosion could have occurred.

Police immediately evacuated nearby houses to ensure people’s safety. Residents also rushed out of their homes after seeing the massive flames and smoke.

Around 15 fire tenders from Purani Chhawani and the fire headquarters worked continuously to bring the fire under control by spraying water for several hours.

The incident has once again raised questions over illegal scrap warehouses operating in residential areas despite restrictions.

Locals alleged that many such warehouses in the city lack proper fire safety arrangements.

This increases the risk of major accidents, especially during extreme temperatures in the summer season.