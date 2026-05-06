Fire Breaks Out At Scrapyard In Bhopal's Malikhedi; Locals Use Water & Sand To Prevent Blaze From Engulfing Residences

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a scrapyard in Bhopal on Wednesday afternoon, creating panic among residents. Within a few minutes, the fire spread all over the facility; the entire scrapyard was damaged.

No casualty was reported; however, the fire resulted in severe property damage estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees.

The fire broke out at approximately 12:00 PM at a tin-shed scrapyard situated in the Malikhedi area. Witnesses reported that the flames spread with speed, burning the entire warehouse within minutes.

The fire was so intense that the residents feared the flames would engulf their houses in the neighbourhood. They rushed to the spot with buckets of water and sand, attempting to control the fire before it could damage other houses.

Upon receiving the information, the Bhopal Fire Brigade sent multiple tenders to the site. It took firefighters approximately one hour of intensive effort to bring the fire flames under control. The warehouse was completely destroyed, but fire teams successfully prevented the flames from destroying two nearby structures.

Councillor Vikas Patel stated that there was no loss of life, but there was financial loss of approximately lakhs.

While an investigation is underway, eyewitnesses have pointed out the warehouse is located near open agricultural fields where farmers have recently been burning Narwai, which might have sparked the fire here.

The local police have registered a case and are currently investigating the exact cause of the fire.