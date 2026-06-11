Train Update! Jammu Tawi-Pune Jhelum Express Short-Terminated, Gwalior-Daund Express Delayed

Jammu Tawi - Pune Jhelum Express Short-Terminated, Gwalior - Daund Express Delayed | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The railway administration has announced temporary changes in the operation of certain trains due to maintenance work at Pune Yard.

The changes will affect passengers travelling on the Jammu Tawi - Pune Jhelum Express and the Gwalior - Daund Express.

According to the revised schedule, Train No. 11078 Jammu Tawi - Pune Jhelum Express, scheduled to arrive on June 12, will not proceed to Pune station.

The train will be short-terminated at Hadapsar station, near Pune. Passengers intending to travel to Pune will have to arrange their own transportation from Hadapsar to their final destination.

In another operational adjustment, Train No. 22194 Gwalior - Daund Express will be regulated on June 13 and is expected to run with a delay of approximately 30 minutes between Lonavala and Pune stations.

The delay is being implemented for maintenance activities and to ensure the safe movement of trains in the section.

Railway authorities have urged passengers to stay updated on the latest status of their trains before starting their journey.

Travellers are advised to check train schedules and running information through official railway websites, helpline services, or railway inquiry centres to avoid inconvenience and plan their travel accordingly.

These temporary changes are part of ongoing efforts by the railway administration to improve infrastructure and ensure smooth and safe train operations in the Pune division.