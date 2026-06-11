Congress Moves Supreme Court, Seeks Urgent Hearing After Meenakshi Natarajan's Nomination Rejection-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan has approached the Supreme Court after her nomination for the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha election was rejected on Thursday.

The move came just hours after a Congress delegation met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and other Election Commission officials to raise concerns over the decision.

The party also sought an urgent hearing on the matter and requested immediate intervention from the court ahead of the Rajya Sabha election process.

#BREAKING: Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Returning Officer’s decision to reject her Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh. The petition seeks an urgent hearing, while the Election Commission's decision on the matter is still… pic.twitter.com/jo5zhPDZqO — IANS (@ians_india) June 11, 2026

During the meeting, Congress leaders argued that the rejection of Natarajan's nomination was not justified. They told the Election Commission that a private complaint mentioned in the case had not yet been taken up by any court and that no legal proceedings had reached a stage that could affect her eligibility.

What is their demand?

The party urged the Commission to reconsider the Returning Officer's decision and restore her nomination.

Natarajan's nomination was rejected after an objection was filed by BJP leader Rahul Kothari. The objection claimed that she had not fully disclosed details related to a case in the affidavit submitted along with her nomination papers.

#UPDATE | Supreme Court to hear tomorrow Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan’s plea challenging rejection of her Rajya Sabha nomination papers



Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi today mentioned the matter before a bench of Justices PK Mishra and Atul S. Chandurkar, describing… https://t.co/WJmUiDZV6M — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2026

Speaking after the meeting with the Election Commission, Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi said election laws require candidates to disclose only certain criminal cases.

Jitu Patwari Reacts

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari strongly criticised the rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination, calling it a case of "complete lawlessness."

Watch VIDEO Below :

VIDEO | Delhi: On the rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari (@jitupatwari) says, “This is complete lawlessness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned the Election Commission into a puppet. The… pic.twitter.com/qILTguXH3w — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 11, 2026

He alleged that the Election Commission had acted unfairly and claimed that the Returning Officer rejected the nomination by citing a provision that does not exist in the nomination form. Patwari said the incident raised serious questions about the democratic process and argued that such practices should have no place in Rajya Sabha elections.

News Alert ! Congress nominee Meenakshi Natarajan seeks urgent hearing in SC against her nomination rejection for Rajya Sabha election in MP. pic.twitter.com/a51iWOEzOi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 11, 2026

He explained that disclosure is needed when charges have been formally framed by a court in cases that carry a punishment of more than two years. According to him, a private complaint alone does not amount to a criminal case unless a court has taken cognizance of it and initiated legal proceedings.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination rejected, High Court Advocate Karuna Sagar says, "Congress party has moved to the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of nomination of Meenakshi Natarajan by the returning… pic.twitter.com/x5X9xczw75 — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2026

The Congress maintains that the rejection of Natarajan's nomination was incorrect and has now sought relief from the Supreme Court. The matter has added to the political controversy surrounding the Rajya Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh.