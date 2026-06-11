Madhya Pradesh June 11, 2026, Weather Update: 40-60 Kmph Winds, Rain and Hail Likely, Orange Alert Issued for June 13 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pre-monsoon activity has intensified across Madhya Pradesh, bringing rain, thunderstorms and strong winds to several parts of the state.

Due to the impact of a trough and cyclonic circulation system, unsettled weather conditions are expected to continue over the next few days.

Weather on Thursday

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms accompanied by winds of 40–60 kmph and rain are likely in 34 districts on Thursday, including Gwalior, Jabalpur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Chhindwara, Seoni, Rewa, Satna, Shahdol, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

The weather department has also issued a hailstorm alert for Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh and Chhatarpur districts.

What do meteorologists say?

Meteorologists said the ongoing weather activity is being driven by active pre-monsoon systems, including a trough and cyclonic circulation.

They added that pre-monsoon conditions are likely to continue until the southwest monsoon becomes active next week.

An orange alert for strong winds has also been issued for parts of the Gwalior-Chambal and Bundelkhand regions on June 13.

Districts including Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar and Damoh may experience intense thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Despite the rain and strong winds, heat conditions persist in many areas. Khajuraho remained the hottest city in the state for the second consecutive day, recording a maximum temperature of 45°C on Wednesday.

Gwalior recorded 43.1°C, Jabalpur 40.5°C, Bhopal 40.4°C, Ujjain 39.5°C and Indore 38.9°C.

Weather in next 2 days

June 12

Hailstorm & Rain Alert: Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh and Chhatarpur.

Thunderstorm & Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Neemuch, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh and Niwari.

Severe Heat: Ratlam, Ujjain, Indore, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Jhabua and Alirajpur.

June 13

Orange Alert for Strong Thunderstorms: Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar and Damoh.

Rain, Thunder & Lightning: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Guna, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Morena, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Panna and Niwari.

Severe Heat: Indore, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Dhar and Khargone.