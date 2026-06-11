Shrinathji Temple Hosts Divine Chandan Patti Mandali, Boat Manorath During Adhik Maas | FP Photo

Nathdwara (Rajasthan): Special manoraths were organised at the haveli of Shrinathji in Rajasthan's Nathdwara, on Wednesday (June 10) during Adhik Maas.

The celebrations were held under the guidance of Tilkayat Maharaj and in the presence of Shri Vishal Bava and Shri Lal Bava.

During Rajbhog darshan, Shriji Prabhu and Ladle Lal Prabhu were adorned in the special Chandan Patti Mandali manorath. The deities were seated amidst sandalwood leaves, creating a lush green setting.

In the evening Shayan darshan, Shriji Prabhu was presented in the Chandan Pahar Naav Hari Baithe manorath. A lotus pond-themed decoration was created using sandalwood leaves, lotus flowers, roses and mogra blossoms.

A special Naav Manorath (Boat Festival) was also organised for Ladle Lal Prabhu and Shri Madan Mohan Lal Prabhu.

A symbolic Yamuna pond was created in Moti Mahal Chowk and decorated with lotus flowers, fragrant blossoms and other ornamental elements. The deities were seated in a decorated boat, representing a divine boat ride on the Yamuna.

Tilkayat Shri, Shri Vishal Bava and Shri Lal Bava performed the rituals and aarti. The manoraths drew a large number of devotees, who gathered to witness the special darshan during the holy month of Adhik Maas.

The deities were also adorned in special summer attire and ornaments suitable for the season. Thousands of devotees from different parts of the country attended the celebrations and took part in the devotional festivities.