Train Update! Four Trains Operating Via Bhopal Division Diverted Due To Work In Danapur-- Check List

Diversion Of Four Trains Operating Via Bhopal Division Due To Work In Danapur Division | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Administration announced train diversions of four trains due to non-interlocking work being undertaken in the Danapur Division of East Central Railway.

The details of which are as follows:

Trains with Diverted Routes:

1. Train No. 19321 Indore-Patna Express, commencing its journey on April 25, will be operated via the diverted route of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya – Gaya – Jehanabad – Patna.

2. Train No. 13424 Ajmer-Bhagalpur Express, commencing its journey on April 25, will be operated via the diverted route of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya – Gaya – Jehanabad – Patna.

3. Train No. 15945 Lokmanya Tilak-Darbhanga Express, commencing its journey on April 25, will be operated via the diverted route of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya – Gaya – Jehanabad – Patna. During this period, this train will not stop at Dildarnagar, Buxar, Dumraon, Ara, and Danapur stations.

4. Train No. [Number] Surat-Bhagalpur Express, commencing its journey on April 25, will be operated via the diverted route of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya – Gaya – Jehanabad – Patna. During this period, this train will not stop at Dildarnagar, Buxar, Ara, and Danapur stations.

According to ECR’s chief public relations officer (CPRO), Saraswati Chandra

The railways have cancelled seven passenger trains and diverted the routes of 10 others in view of ongoing non-interlocking work at Neora station, falling under the Danapur division of the East Central Railway (ECR). The disruption is part of a broader plan to enhance rail connectivity on the Neora-Jat Dumri new rail line, which began on April 18