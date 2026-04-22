Chhatarpur Collector Parth Jaiswal Declares District 'Water-Scarce'; Orders Restrictions On Water Use Till July 15, 2026

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chhatarpur collector has declared the entire district a water-scarce area untill July 15 on Tuesday.

Due to less rainfall this year, the district administration has taken an important step to prevent a drinking water shortage in the coming summer.

Collector Parth Jaiswal has declared the entire district a water-scarce area until July 15, 2026. The order has been issued under the Madhya Pradesh Drinking Water Conservation Act and has come into effect immediately.

What does the order include?

According to the order, no person will be allowed to use drinking water sources for irrigation or commercial purposes without permission. The administration said that it is necessary to limit the use of these sources so that drinking water remains available for the public.

The order also states that digging new handpumps or tube wells within a 150-metre radius of existing handpumps or tube wells will be completely banned. Apart from this, water from public utility ponds cannot be used for irrigation or commercial activities.

Tube wells can be dug only after getting special permission

Except for government work, digging of new tube wells has been stopped across the district. However, in special situations, tube wells can be dug only after getting written permission from the Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue).

The administration has clearly stated that strict legal action will be taken against anyone who violates these orders.

The district administration said that this decision has been taken while keeping the possible water shortage in mind. The aim is to manage water resources properly so that people do not face a shortage of drinking water during the summer season.