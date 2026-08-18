Tragic! 8 Labourers Dead, 25 Injured After Speeding Pickup Veers Off To Save Cows & Crashes Into Dumper On Bhind Highway

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Eight labourers were killed and 25 others injured after a speeding pickup carrying workers collided head-on with a dumper on National Highway-719 in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Monday.

The accident occurred near Chhimka village in Gohad, Bhind, late Monday night.

According to information, the accident took place around 1 am when the workers were returning to Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh after completing paddy plantation work in the Gwalior area.

According to police, the pickup was travelling at around 80-90 kmph. Some cows were sitting on the highway near Chhimka village. The driver reportedly tried to avoid them, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the oncoming dumper.

The impact was so strong that the pickup was badly damaged. Several workers were trapped inside and suffered serious injuries. Police from Gohad Chauraha police station reached the spot and, with the help of locals, pulled the injured workers out of the vehicle.

All the injured were taken to a hospital. Those in serious condition were given first aid and later shifted to a trauma centre in Gwalior.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, while police are working to identify the victims and injured workers.

The workers had come to the Gwalior area for paddy plantation work. After finishing the work, they were travelling back to their villages in Lakhimpur Kheri when the accident happened.

Police said the attempt to avoid cows on the road is being considered the main reason behind the crash. The investigation is underway.

The accident has once again raised questions about the condition of NH-719. The 117-km highway connects Bhind with Gwalior and Uttar Pradesh's Etawah but is still a two-lane road without a divider.

Local Residents Protest

Local residents, youths and saints from Dandraua Dham have held protests, road blockades and submitted several memorandums demanding that the highway be widened to four lanes. Although claims have been made about approval and the start of the tender process, work has not yet started on the ground.

The highway also sees heavy traffic from dumpers and overloaded sand and gravel vehicles. Without a divider, vehicles travelling in opposite directions often pass very close to each other, making the road risky, especially at night.

The latest accident has once again highlighted the danger faced by people travelling on the highway.