Man Consumes Poison At SP Office, Dies During Treatment In MP's Gwalior | AI Generated

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly consumed a poisonous substance and collapsed on the premises of the Superintendent of Police's office on Monday. Police personnel immediately rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

According to the report, the deceased was identified as Rajesh Kirar, a resident of Lakshmiganj, who had arrived at the SP office to present his side regarding a particular matter.

While inside the office complex, he allegedly consumed the poisonous substance, following which his condition deteriorated, and he collapsed.

Police personnel present at the spot immediately attended to him and arranged for his transportation to the hospital. Despite efforts by doctors, he was declared dead after examination.

Following the incident, police initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, which is expected to provide further information about the cause of death.

Reason behind extreme step unclear

Preliminary information suggests that the man was distressed over some issue, but the exact reason remains unclear. Police are investigating what prompted him to allegedly consume poison at the SP office.

Investigators are questioning family members and acquaintances to understand the circumstances he was facing before the incident. They are also gathering information from people present at the SP office when the incident occurred.

The body will be handed over to the family following the post-mortem examination, as per procedure.

Police are examining the sequence of events and other relevant aspects of the case.

Officials said the circumstances surrounding the death would become clearer after the post-mortem report and completion of the investigation.