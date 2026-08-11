Man Carries Oxygen Cylinder To Gwalior Public Hearing As Father Remains On Support, Says ‘Police Action Also On Ventilator’

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man carrying an oxygen cylinder reached a public hearing after his father died due to lack of oxygen support in Gwalior on Tuesday.

He reached the public hearing, seeking action against those allegedly responsible for an accident that left his father on oxygen support for the last four months.

The man, Himanshu Sharma, said his father Hariom Sharma, an assistant lineman with the electricity department, was seriously injured in an explosion at a power sub-station in Hazira on April 28.

The Incident

According to Himanshu, on April 28, his father was called by electricity department officials to the power sub-station at Birla Nagar Line No. 1 in Hazira for work. During the work, an explosion took place, leaving Hariom seriously injured.

He was later admitted to a hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment and remains on oxygen support.

The family has alleged that the accident happened due to the alleged negligence of electricity department officials and employees. Himanshu said that despite complaints, an FIR has not been registered against those responsible.

Carrying the oxygen cylinder, Himanshu said that while his father has been on oxygen support for four months, the police action in the case also appears to be “on a ventilator”.

He submitted an application before the officials and demanded that action be taken soon.

Police officials accepted his complaint and said the matter would be investigated. They added that further action would be taken based on the facts found during the investigation.