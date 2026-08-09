Gwalior Sisters Chase Mobile Snatcher On Scooter At 80 Kmph, Knock Down His Bike And Help Police Catch Him | VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two sisters in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior displayed exceptional courage and presence of mind by chasing and catching a mobile phone snatcher who tried to flee after stealing their phone.

The sisters followed the suspect on their scooter, knocked down his bike and helped police catch him.

The incident took place in the Padav police station area when sisters Harshita and Rasita Agrawal, residents of CP Colony in Murar, were on their way to college on a scooter.

According to police, the sisters were passing near Sofa Gallery in Padav when a bike-borne man approached them from behind and snatched the mobile phone from Rasita’s hand while she was sitting on the pillion seat.

After committing the theft, the suspect immediately accelerated and tried to escape.

However, the sisters did not lose their courage. Instead of stopping or raising an alarm, they decided to chase the suspect.

They followed him through busy roads from Sofa Gallery towards Phoolbagh and reportedly rode their scooter at a speed of around 80 kmph during the chase.

When the suspect reached near Phoolbagh, a tempo came in front of his bike. As he attempted to change direction and escape, the sisters rammed their scooter into his bike. The impact caused the suspect to lose balance and fall on the road.

The sisters quickly caught hold of him and raised an alarm. Hearing their cries, several locals gathered at the spot.

Video goes viral:

#WATCH | Two Sisters Chase Mobile Snatcher On Scooty At 80 Km/H, Catch Him In Gwalior; Locals Help Hand Him Over To Police #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/s47IYmkjU8 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 9, 2026

A video of the incident is also going viral on social media. It shows the two sisters holding the suspect by his collar and slapping him repeatedly. The girls are also receiving praise from netizens for showing courage.

After learning that the man had allegedly snatched a mobile phone, residents helped restrain him and handed him over to police.

The suspect was identified as Manpreet, a native of Punjab. During interrogation, he told police that he had come to Gwalior only two days earlier and was working as a delivery boy with Domino’s.

Police said the suspect allegedly committed the theft as he needed money to rent a room and planned to sell the stolen mobile phone to arrange funds.

Padav police station in-charge Shailendra Bhargava said the suspect is being questioned.

Police are also contacting Punjab Police to verify whether he has any previous criminal record.