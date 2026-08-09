Caught On CCTV: Son Pulls 75-Year-Old Mother By Hair, Drags Her On Road In Jabalpur; Video Sparks Outrage | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing video of a man dragging his 75-year-old mother on the road after allegedly assaulting her surfaced on social media on Sunday.

A CCTV video showing the attack has gone viral on the internet, triggering anger among local residents.

According to information, the incident took place on Friday morning in Ashok Vihar Colony, located in Ward No. 78, Maharshi Valmiki Ward, under the limits of Ranjhi police station.

Son Drags And Hits 75-Year-Old Mother On Road In Jabalpur; CCTV Captures Incident #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Tn7NirpqFh — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 9, 2026

The CCTV footage shows the elderly woman, identified as Mitra Vishwakarma, leaving her house around 9:19 am. About a minute later, she appeared to be running back towards her home in fear.

Her son, Raju Vishwakarma, allegedly chased her, caught her in the middle of the road, grabbed her by her hair, dragged her and hit her several times.

The video also shows the elderly woman being assaulted on the road while passersby watched. The incident has sparked outrage among residents, who have demanded strict action against the suspect.

A neighbour, Somesh Soni, said that Raju allegedly came home in an inebriated condition and started beating his mother.

He then dragged her outside and continued the assault on the street. When neighbours tried to intervene, he allegedly misbehaved with them and threatened them.

Residents claimed that Raju frequently consumes alcohol, harasses people and has been involved in similar incidents earlier.

They also alleged that complaints had been filed against him at Ranjhi police station in the past, but no strict action was taken.

Local residents said they have CCTV footage and other digital evidence of the incident and are ready to submit it to the authorities.

They have demanded immediate medical examination of the elderly woman, preservation of CCTV evidence and protection for the victim.

The incident has created an atmosphere of anger and fear in the area. Residents said elderly parents need care and respect at this stage of life, and such violence against them is unacceptable.

Ranjhi police station in-charge Umesh Golhani said the video of the assault had come to the police’s notice.

A police team has been sent to the spot and action will be taken against the suspect according to the law. He assured that strict legal steps would be taken against Raju Vishwakarma.