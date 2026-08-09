MP Schools To Introduce Online Attendance For Classes 9-12, Low Attendance Students To Be Tracked | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Irregular attendance among students has prompted the state School Education Department to tighten its monitoring mechanism.

The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has now ordered schools to record the attendance of students from Classes 9 to 12 online, allowing the department to track students who frequently remain absent.

The department has directed schools to record students’ daily attendance through Education Portal 3.0. The move is aimed at keeping a close watch on students who frequently remain absent from school.

As per the DPI order, teachers will have to mark students as Present, Absent or On Leave through the Student Attendance option under Student Management on the portal.

The system will initially display all students as present, following which teachers will have to mark those who are absent or on leave before saving the data.

The department will use the online attendance data for regular analysis of students’ attendance and learning levels. Students with consistently low attendance will be identified, and schools will be required to take additional measures to support them academically.

The DPI has also instructed schools to contact parents of students who remain continuously absent and make efforts to improve their attendance.