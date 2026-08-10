Traffic Police Removes Unauthorised Hooters, Fines 11 Drivers ₹33k During Four-Hour Drive In MP's Gwalior

Traffic Police Remove Unauthorised Hooters, Fine 11 Drivers ₹33k During Four-Hour Drive In MP's Gwalior | X

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Under a special traffic campaign, 206 vehicles were issued challans, collecting ₹1,39,400, including ₹33k from 11 drivers caught using unauthorised hooters, among them a Zila Panchayat member, BJP leader and doctor in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

In an unusual step to prevent outside influence, mobile phones of traffic police personnel, from the Traffic Police Station in-charge to sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, head constables and constables, were switched off during the drive.

Vehicles were released only after challans were issued and the prescribed fines were paid.

ग्वालियर में आज यातायात विशेष अभियान के तहत कुल 206 वाहनो के चालान काटे गये तथा उल्लंघनकर्ताओं से कुल ₹ 1,39,400 राशि वसूल की गई।



यातायात पुलिस नागरिकों से अपील करती है कि वे वाहनों पर अवैध हूटर, ब्लैक फिल्म और अमानक नंबर प्लेट का प्रयोग न करें तथा यातायात नियमों का पालन करें। pic.twitter.com/z25qqQCHEV — SP_Gwalior (@Gwalior_police) August 9, 2026

ASP Sujawal Jagga said instructions had been issued to Traffic Police Station in-charges Dhananjay Sharma, Abhishek Raghuvanshi and KPS Tomar.

The enforcement operation was subsequently conducted in the evening across 12 major intersections.

During checks in the Gola Ka Mandir area, a car was found fitted with a hooter and black film on its windows.

The driver claimed to be a relative of a woman police inspector posted in Gwalior and attempted to contact her through the officers.

The inspector reportedly made repeated calls seeking intervention, but the personnel's phones remained switched off.

Officials from other departments and even prominent persons also reportedly called during checks in the Jhansi Road and Kampu areas, seeking the release of vehicles. However, the traffic police refused to relent and released vehicles only after fines were deposited.

Besides unauthorised hooters, action was also taken against motorists for other traffic violations during the drive.

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