Traffic Police Constable Suffers Heart Attack On Duty In MP's Morena, Dies

Traffic Police Constable Badge No. 677 Dies Of Heart Attack After Falling Ill On Duty In MP's Morena | FP Photo/Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A traffic police constable reportedly died of a heart attack after sufferring chest pain while on duty on Sunday night in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

According to reports, the constable, Kuldeep Rathore (Badge No. 677), suddenly felt chest pain while performing traffic duty at Barrier Square, Morena.

He recorded a note about his illness in the duty register and went home. However, the pain persisted even after he reached home. Family members stated that Kuldeep informed his wife about the chest pain.

They immediately rushed him to the District Hospital, where the on-duty doctor examined him and declared him dead.

Preliminary indications suggest the cause of death was a severe silent heart attack.

Ravikant Shukla, Reserve Inspector at the Morena Police Lines, stated that Constable Kuldeep Rathore was posted at the Traffic Police Station. After complaining of chest pain while on duty, he had gone home; he was subsequently taken to the District Hospital for treatment, but doctors declared him dead.

As soon as the news of the death of Constable Kuldeep Rathore was received, a wave of mourning ran through the police department. Fellow policemen and officers have expressed grief over his untimely demise.

The family is also in deep grief. At present, necessary legal and departmental formalities are being completed.

The police administration stated that the exact cause of death can be officially revealed only after the detailed post-mortem report and other necessary medical procedures are completed.

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