Traffic ASI Hangs Himself To Death In Government Quarters In MP's Bhind | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A traffic ASI allegedly died after hanging himself in his government quarters. His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside the room in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind. No suicide note was recovered from the scene.

The incident occurred in Police Lines within the police department in Bhind.

According to the report, the deceased was identified as ASI Devendra Jadon's posted with the traffic police.

Following the incident senior police officials, including Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pradeep Patel, arrived at the scene.

The room was locked from the inside, so the police had to break down the door to enter. Inside, ASI Devendra Jadon's body was found hanging from the fan by a noose.

The police brought the body down and secured the scene to begin the investigation.

Preliminary inquiries indicate that the ASI committed suicide by creating a noose attached to the fan. However, no suicide note was recovered from the scene, so the reason behind the suicide remains unknown for now.

A team of fingerprint experts has been called to the site to collect evidence.

The police are investigating the matter from every angle. When asked about the possibility of mental stress related to his duty, ASP Pradeep Patel stated that it would be premature to draw any conclusions at this stage.

All aspects are being thoroughly examined, and the cause of the suicide can only be clarified once the investigation is complete.

The City Kotwali police have registered a case and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. The police are questioning family members and colleagues to ascertain the reason behind the suicide.