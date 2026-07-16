29-Year-Old Woman Waylaid Near Temple In Bhind, Abducted & Gang-Raped By 3 Men; Medical Test Delayed By 7 Hours

29-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped In Bhind, Medical Test Delayed By 7 Hours; 3 Booked | Representative Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Another case of sexual assault was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district, where a 29-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men, as reported by police on Thursday.

Police said the woman was forcibly taken in a car, where the three suspects allegedly took turns committing the crime. They allegedly abandoned her around 1 am after the incident and fled from the spot.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on Wednesday night in the Surpura police station area. The woman was passing by a temple when a man identified as Sumit Yadav, a resident of Navli village, allegedly stopped her along with two other men.

The trio allegedly forced her into a white car and took her to a deserted area in the ravines, where they allegedly raped her one by one. After the incident, the suspects left her there and escaped.

The woman later informed her family members and approached the Surpura police station. Based on her complaint, police registered an FIR under sections related to gang-rape.

Victim forced to wait seven hours for medical test

Police sent the woman to the district hospital for a medical examination. However, she alleged that she had to wait for nearly seven hours for the test.

She claimed that the examination was conducted only after she contacted the Bhind District Collector in the morning.

The delay in the medical examination raised questions over the functioning of the hospital administration and the police response.

The woman was accompanied by a female constable and other police personnel, but officials allegedly failed to resolve the delay.

FIR registered

SDOP Ravindra Vaskale said police have registered a case against one named suspect and two unidentified persons.

A search operation has been launched to trace the suspects, and further investigation is underway.