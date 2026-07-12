MP CM Mohan Yadav Releases 38th Ladli Behna Instalment In Bhind; Transfers ₹1,835 Crore To 1.25 Crore Beneficiaries -- VIDEO | X

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released 38th Ladli Behna instalment on Sunday from Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district.

Sharing the glimpses on his X social media handle, CM Yadav wrote, "Aaj Lahar, Bhind se 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana' antargat pradesh ki 1.25 crore se adhik behnon ke khaton mein ₹1835 crore se adhik ki rashi ka antaran kiya....Pradesh ki sabhi Ladli Behnon ko hardik badhai."

"(Today, from Lahar in Bhind, an amount of more than ₹1,835 crore was transferred into the bank accounts of over 1.25 crore women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana. Heartiest congratulations to all the Ladli Behna beneficiaries of Madhya Pradesh)."

Before this, the CM visited the ancestral village of Sikri Jagir to pay tribute to the late Aruna Devi, mother of Lahar MLA Ambarish Sharma and lead a roadshow.

He is also scheduled to visit Dandraua Dham in Mehgaon to offer prayers at the Hanuman temple and attend a local event.

The Chief Minister was welcomed at over 100 locations during the roadshow, which will proceed from Maharana Pratap Square to Pachpeda T-junction.

The entire town of Lahar was decked up festively for the Chief Minister's arrival. Attractive decorations, BJP flags, banners, and welcome arches have been set up across major markets and intersections.

Arrangements was also made for welcome songs and the showering of flower petals at various points. A large number of residents have joined BJP workers for the event.

The issue of accelerating the widening and construction work of the Bhind-Etawah highway was raised.

The community of saints claimed that more than 200 people lose their lives in road accidents on this dilapidated and narrow road every year.

Due to the frequent accidents, people have started calling this route the 'Highway of Death'.

The issue of road widening was a key topic during the Chief Minister's visit.

The community of saints maintains that only the construction of a safe and wide road can effectively curb these accidents.

Women distressed by sultry heat

A massive crowd had gathered at the Chief Minister's event venue. Amidst this, the women present appeared visibly distressed and uncomfortable due to the sultry heat.