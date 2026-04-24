Tourists Enjoy Madhya Pradesh's Helicopter Tourism Service Connecting Bhopal, Orchha & Chanderi-- Check Out Packages

Tourists Enjoy Madhya Pradesh's Helicopter Tourism Service Connecting Bhopal, Orchha & Chanderi | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A new tourism helicopter service launched in Madhya Pradesh is catering to the needs of travellers, especially those interested in religious and heritage tourism.

The helicopter service operates from Bhopal to Orchha. This offers tourists a quick and comfortable way to visit the historic town. The helicopter takes off from Bhopal at 9:30 am and returns by 2 pm on the same day.

This service was recently inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with routes connecting Orchha and Chanderi. The aim is to promote tourism in these culturally and historically rich destinations.

Services & price

The service runs 5 days a week - Wednesday to Sunday. A special tourism package is also available for ₹14,500, which includes VIP temple darshan, taxi service, and prasad.

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने राजकीय विमानतल, भोपाल से “पीएमश्री हेली पर्यटन सेवा” के अंतर्गत नए सेक्टर 'भोपाल–चंदेरी–ओरछा' का हेलीकॉप्टर को हरी झंडी दिखाकर शुभारंभ किया और यात्रियों को बोर्डिंग पास प्रदान किए। यह नया सेक्टर भोपाल को ओरछा और चंदेरी से जोड़ते हुए प्रदेश में पर्यटन… pic.twitter.com/55311PNAJG — Chief Minister, MP (@CMMadhyaPradesh) April 19, 2026

How to book?

Booking can be done through the IRCTC website and Flyola platform. Tourists can also book guided tours and hotels along with the helicopter ride.

Fare

The fare from Bhopal to Orchha is ₹6,500, while the journey to Chanderi costs ₹5,500. The helicopter has 6 seats and operates under public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Tourist attractions

Orchha: The historic town of Orchha is known for its royal heritage and temples. Its main attraction is the Ram Raja Temple, where Lord Ram is worshipped as a king.

The town also features picturesque forts, palaces like Jehangir Mahal and royal cenotaphs along the Betwa River.

Chaderi: Chanderi is another historic town in Madhya Pradesh famous for its heritage, forts and traditional Chanderi sarees.

It attracts tourists for its ancient architecture, Jain temples, and scenic natural surroundings along with traditional handmade sarees.

Experience the soul of Chanderi at Virasat Homestay, where heritage isn’t just seen, it’s lived.



Nestled in the serene village of Vikrampur (just 14.3 kms from Chanderi), this homestay offers a perfect blend of rustic charm and modern comfort. From waking up to breathtaking… pic.twitter.com/ch5vNILJnB — Madhya Pradesh Tourism (@MPTourism) April 21, 2026

Tourists enjoy the service as it makes more exploring possible in less time. Officials say the service is helping boost religious and heritage tourism in Madhya Pradesh and giving visitors a unique aerial travel experience.