CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off Heli Tourism Service For Bhopal–Orchha & Chanderi

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated PM Shri Heli Paryatan Sewa to Bhopal-Orcha and Chanderi during a simple ceremony organised at the State Hanger on Sunday.

A modern six-seater helicopter is being used under the service. The objective is to turn tourism and religious journeys into hassle-free, secure and pleasurable experiences.

The Chief Minister provided boarding passes to passengers and flagged off the helicopter. Yadav said that Heli Paryatan Sewa was initially started for the Omkareshwar-Mahakaleshwar-Indore sector and later for Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Maihar, Amarkantak and Chitrakoot. Now, the third phase of the service is starting.

He said that the fare from Chanderi to Orcha will be Rs 2,750, Bhopal to Chanderi Rs 5,500 and Bhopal to Orcha Rs 6,500.

The package from Bhopal to Orcha is fixed at Rs 14,500. Of this, Rs 13,000 is helicopter rent and the taxi fare is Rs 1,150. For darshan and prasad, Rs 350 has to be paid.

The Chief Minister said that for the operation of the service, the State government is providing a huge sum as a matching grant.

This grant is being provided to encourage tourism activities and to increase the interest of tourists in Madhya Pradesh.

An arrangement of Pushpak plane has been done to pay obeisance to Lord Ram of Orcha. On Parshuram Jayanti, Madhya Pradesh has taken a historical step towards tourism.

The two places for which service is being started are historical places of the state. Chanderi has a connection with Lord Ram and Krishna, he said.

He added that many states, including Maharashtra, are taking inspiration from the aviation sector spreading rapidly in Madhya Pradesh. Tourists can book via https://www.flyola.in and the IRCTC portal.