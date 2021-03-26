Tourism experts mull positioning Khajuraho as an iconic destination

BHOPAL: The emulation of Kerala’s ‘Responsible Tourism’ by Madhya Pradesh has raised the hopes of employment generation in and around tourist spots of the state. After signing an MoU with the Kerala government earlier, a special session on ‘Responsible Tourism’ is being organised at the Chhatrasal Convention Centre, in Khajuraho, which was inaugurated on Friday.

The ministry of tourism, Government of India, as a precursor to the MICE Roadshow, ‘Meet in India’, has organised the special session on ‘Responsible Tourism’ at Khajuraho. The session focused on discussing various initiatives to position Khajuraho as an iconic destination and various successful case studies and best practices on ‘Responsible Tourism’ across the country were presented.

4 projects for Rs 350.26 crore: The secretary, tourism, said that the Union ministry had sanctioned four projects for Rs 350.26 crore in Madhya Pradesh. These projects have been sanctioned under the Wildlife, Buddhist, Heritage and Eco-Tourism circuits. The project sanctioned under the ‘Heritage Circuit’ includes interventions for Rs 44.99 crore in Khajuraho and it surroundings, out of which Rs 34.99 crore has been sanctioned by the ministry of tourism for the development of a Convention Centre at Khajuraho.