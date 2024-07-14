Tome & Plume: Will AI Let Winged Pipers Sing In Praise Of Spring? | FP Cartoon

AI came into being immediately after the Covid-19 pandemic in 2023. The new technology reached fever pitch within six months after OpenAI launched ChatGPT in 2022. The technology, artificial intelligence, took the world into its grip. A global survey conducted by McKinsey indicated the organisations run by it used “generative AI” in one capacity or the other, nonetheless. The growing popularity of AI reminds us of the impact of misuse of knowledge in a play and two novels of English literature. They are: Dr Faustus (1592) by Christopher Marlowe, Frankenstein (1818) by Mary Shelley, wife of English poet PV Shelley and Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde (1886) by RL Stevenson. Both the novels are of the Gothic genre. Though there is a gap of nearly 70 years between these two works of literature, they give us a clear message: keep away from fiddling with nature.

Artificial man becomes monster

A scientist, Victor Frankenstein, succeeds in creating an artificial life with the help of old body parts and weird chemicals. Frankenstein believes he will create life out of nothingness, and he does it, but the artificial man turns into an eight-foot-tall monster. His creator Frankenstein and all others abandon the monster, which makes him so angry that he vows revenge on his creator, killing his near and dear ones, including his bride.

A strange case

Dr Jekyll, a scientist, invents a serum that turns him into Mr Hyde. A thorough gentleman as Dr Jekyll is, he indulges in vices when he becomes Mr Hyde after consuming the serum. Then he consumes another serum to become Dr Jekyll again. The process continues. But his desire to become Mr Hyde gradually grows, and he begins to take larger doses of the potion. Consequently, the Dr Jekyll requires more amount of serum to maintain his transformations. One day, the supply of salt needed to prepare the medicine was exhausted. He remains transformed as Mr Hyde. Dr Jekyll realises what he has done and writes a letter to his friend, narrating the events. He then dies. The novel limns the dual personality of a man, but it has a covert message: don’t tinker with scientific development. Else, it may destroy you. Both the novels have drawn a common message: the dangers of fiddling with Mother Nature.

Dr Faustus

AI also reminds people of Dr Faustus (1592) by Christopher Marlowe. Dr Faustus earned a name for his knowledge in logic, medicine, law, and religion, but he wants to practise necromancy or black arts to enjoy life. Despite warnings by all good souls against the consequences of learning Blackmagic, he sticks to his guns and becomes an expert in it. Dr Faustus then summons Lucifer, a proud rebellious archangel, identified with Satan, who falls from heaven. Dr Faustus enters into an agreement with Lucifer who would grant him 24 years to enjoy all luxuries of life in exchange for his soul. The agreement was inked in blood. Once 24 years are over, Satan takes Dr Faustus’s soul. It is the story about the impact that the misuse of knowledge can cause to a man.

Silent Spring

Ratchel Carson’s Silent Spring (1962) is another work that speaks about how fiddling with Mother Nature can cause innumerable troubles to humans and birds. The book tells the chemists across the world how pesticide and inorganic manure lead to disaster. The message of the book is that birds will fall silent if poison is used in the name fertiliser. The title has been culled from a poem of John Keats: La Belle Dame Sans Merci, in which the poet says, “The sedge is withered from the lake. And no birds sing.” Sedge is a grass-like plant that grows in moistened land. But Carson said, “It is not my contention that chemical insecticides must never be used. I do contend that we have put poisonous and biologically potent chemicals indiscriminately into the hands of persons largely or wholly ignorant of their potentials for harms…”

Ergo these works of literature and science only tell us to use modern technology, like AI, with caution. Many corporate houses, students, journalists, teachers and researchers are using it to save their time and labour. On the contrary, experts say it can slow down our brain development and influence our original thought. It may also have an impact on memory and reasoning power. But those who have come up with AI are giving hundreds of reasons in its favour. They are perhaps overjoyed, forgetting that they are creating another Frankenstein that may kill its own creator. But it poses bigger questions about future stories and its way of telling. As AI creators grapple with its rise, the clashes between man and machine will continue. Art and life imitate each other. But what will happen to the original works? Arup Chakraborty