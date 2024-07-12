5 Best Places To Visit In Orchha To Soak In The Monsoon Charm

By: Yash Ahuja | July 12, 2024
Orchha, a historic town in Madhya Pradesh, is renowned for its magnificent palaces, temples, and cenotaphs, which reflect the grandeur of its Bundela dynasty heritage. Here are top 5 places to visit in and around Orchha.
1. Orchha Fort Complex - This historical complex houses several palaces and temples, with the most notable being Jahangir Mahal and Raj Mahal
2. Ram Raja Temple - Here, Lord Ram is worshipped as a king. The temple has a rich history and attracts numerous devotees, especially during festivals.
3. Chaturbhuj Temple - An architectural marvel, this temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is known for its grand structure, massive spires, and detailed carvings.
4. Rani Jhansi Mahal - This palace was the home of Rani Lakshmi Bai, the Queen of Jhansi. It features beautiful paintings and exhibits showcasing the life and times of the queen.
5. Betwa River Banks - The serene Betwa River flows through Orchha, and its banks are dotted with beautiful cenotaphs of the Bundela rulers. These chhatris offer picturesque views, especially during sunset.
These were our top 5 picks for a perfect holiday which offers you a dive into the historical impact on the region.
Thanks For Reading!