 To Vote For BJP's Dhurve Or Kulaste? Voters Conflicted Over Voting Choice In Dhindori
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalTo Vote For BJP's Dhurve Or Kulaste? Voters Conflicted Over Voting Choice In Dhindori

To Vote For BJP's Dhurve Or Kulaste? Voters Conflicted Over Voting Choice In Dhindori

ear the Shahpura town's Martyrs Memorial, two hoardings are displayed on a building, each featuring a different leader.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 01:51 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the Mandla parliamentary constituency, there's a buzz around two prominent BJP leaders whose separate hoardings have sparked discussion in Shahpura Tehsil Headquarters of Dindori district. Near the Shahpura town's Martyrs Memorial, two hoardings are displayed on a building, each featuring a different leader.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Announces Names On Last 3 Seats Of MP; Fields Praveen Pathak From...
article-image

This has left voters, both rural and urban, in a dilemma about whether to vote for MLA Omprakash Dhurve or BJP candidate and Central Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste from the parliamentary constituency. Both hoardings display separate photos of the candidates along with BJP's election symbol, the lotus. Both candidates are making appeals for votes, even though BJP candidate Omprakash Dhurve won in the Assembly elections. Despite this, hoardings urging for votes are still up.

Read Also
Bhopal: GMC Campus Becomes Safe Haven For Anti-Social Elements
article-image

Reacting to receiving the ticket from the Shahpura Legislative Assembly, former Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Dhurve stated that he had been preparing for the elections in the Dindori constituency for the past year. He mentioned that while he would make a request to the organisation for the ticket from the Dindori constituency, the final decision of the party would be respected.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

To Vote For BJP's Dhurve Or Kulaste? Voters Conflicted Over Voting Choice In Dhindori

To Vote For BJP's Dhurve Or Kulaste? Voters Conflicted Over Voting Choice In Dhindori

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To Commence Roadshow In Jabalpur At 6 PM; Tight Security Measures

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To Commence Roadshow In Jabalpur At 6 PM; Tight Security Measures

MP: Driver Killed As Car Crashes Into Running Train After Breaking Rail Crossing Barrier In Anuppur

MP: Driver Killed As Car Crashes Into Running Train After Breaking Rail Crossing Barrier In Anuppur

Political Punch

Political Punch

World Health Day: Health Facilities In State Improves, Yet Challenges Remain

World Health Day: Health Facilities In State Improves, Yet Challenges Remain