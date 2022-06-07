Madhya Pradesh: To serve native village, civil service aspirant turns to politics, gets elected as sarpanch in Harda unopposed

Tribal youth gets elected as sarpanch unopposed in Harda | Free Press

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A progressive tribal youth has dropped civil service preparations to serve his community and native village in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh and has been elected as Khudiya Gram Sabha sarpanch unopposed.

Rahul Shah, 29, was the lone claimant for the top post as the village had collectively decided to field him for the top job. After the last date of withdrawing nominations, Rahul was the lone candidate and emerged elected unopposed.

I had completed my schooling and did my graduation in History (Hons) from Institute of Excellence in Higher Education, Bhopal, Rahul Free Press Journal on phone. I also joined Delhi University (DU) for a vocational course but left it midway through and completed Masters in History from Barkatullah University, Bhopal.

Driven by the sense of service, Rahul had joined Ansh Happiness Society, an affiliate body to Ekta Parishad, the Gandhian organization fighting for the rights of tribals and others nationally. Lately, Rahul a member of Gond tribe, has completed a project on contemporary history, lad rights and other issues of Saharia tribe in Sheopur district.

Under pressure from my family, I prepared for civil services twice but my heart lied in service and social work, added the young politician. “When the sarpanch post fell into ST category, the villagers sat together and unanimously decided to field me as the sarpanch with the hope that I will be working for the betterment of the village,” said Rahul adding he was quite happy to accept the offer. Besides working for basic issues like education, jobs and roads; the young man wishes to address water woes in the village as the water level has depleted to around 500 feet this summer. In addition, I will be trying to install solar electricity system in the village, added the young sarpanch whose election will be notified by the State Election Commission after the completion of the entire poll process in the state. The 12-member body of the gram panchayat too has been elected unopposed.