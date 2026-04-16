Tigress MT-6 Creates Panic In Shivpuri Village, Kills Buffalo; Tranquilised

Tigress MT-6 Enters Shivpuri Village, Kills Buffalo; Tranquilised After Terror Spread In Area | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The tigress, identified as MT-6 from Madhav Tiger Reserve, attacked and killed a buffalo and dragged it away, creating fear among villagers, in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri.

Panic spread in Raipur Dhamkan village of Narwar tehsil in Shivpuri district on Thursday morning after a tigress entered the residential area.

According to information, the tigress had come out of the Madhav Tiger Reserve and entered the village area. During this time, a villager also came face-to-face with the tigress but managed to escape safely.

As soon as the information was received, the forest department team reached the spot and started a rescue operation.

With the help of trained elephants, the forest officials successfully tranquilised the tigress and brought the situation under control.

Notably, this is the second time in the last three months that tigress MT-6 has been tranquilized after entering human habitation.

Local resident Ramavatar Gurjar said that Raipur Dhamkan village is located close to the Madhav Tiger Reserve, due to which tiger movement is frequently seen in the area.

For the past few days, villagers had noticed the presence of a tiger near the village, but this incident of entering the village and hunting has increased fear among them.

Villagers said that due to the constant threat, people stay inside their homes after dark, and children are not allowed to go outside.

They have demanded compensation for the loss of livestock and have also requested the administration to consider relocating the village to ensure safety.

Officials said that tigress MT-6 was released into the Madhav Tiger Reserve on December 27. Since then, she has repeatedly moved towards human settlements instead of staying inside the forest.

On January 1, she reached Dongar village, where she attacked a man named Shivlal Baghel, leaving him seriously injured.

After that incident, the forest team drove her back towards the forest, but she continued to move out of the reserve area.

Later, she was spotted near Khutela and Sardarapura villages under Survaya police station area, where she hunted cattle. The fear among villagers was so high that whenever there was information about the tiger’s movement, people used to climb onto rooftops to stay safe.

The forest department is closely monitoring the situation to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of both villagers and wildlife.