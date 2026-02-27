MP News: Three-And-A-Half-Year-Old Bandhavgarh Tigress Begins New Life In Rajasthan's Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-and-a-half-year-old tigress from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve was tranquilised and sent to Rajasthan’s Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve on Friday.

A special vehicle carrying the tigress left for Rajasthan and she is expected to reach by Saturday morning.

Earlier in the day, a team of specialists traced the tigress in the Panpatha range and tranquilised her using a dart gun. After she became unconscious, wildlife specialists examined her health parameters and found her to be in good condition.

Biological samples were collected before the tigress was transported. The vehicle carrying her travelled up to Panna, from where Rajasthan forest officials joined the convoy for the onward journey.

Notably, some time ago another tigress was captured for translocation to Rajasthan under the inter-state tiger translocation project. However, after being kept in an enclosure, her behaviour was found to be human-friendly. She did not move away on seeing humans. She was therefore considered unfit for translocation and released back into the wild.

This is the second tigress to be translocated to Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, in December, a three-year-old tigress from Pench Tiger Reserve was shifted to Rajasthan’s Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve. She was airlifted by an Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter.

It is learnt that a total of five big cats are to be translocated to Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh under the inter-state tiger translocation programme.