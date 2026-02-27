Bhopal News: 19-Year-Old Chain Snatcher Held, Jewellery Worth ₹2 Lakh Recovered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a 19-year-old accused involved in a chain-snatching incident and recovering stolen jewellery worth nearly Rs 2 lakh, said MP Nagar police on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred on February 20, when complainant Sushma Tiwari parked her car near a private life insurance office in MP Nagar and was heading towards her workplace.

An unidentified youth, wearing a blue jeans and black T-shirt, suddenly approached her, snatched her old gold chain, and fled towards the RBI Bank side, said police.

Based on the complaint, case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS at MP Nagar police station, and an investigation was initiated, said police.

Police station in-charge, Jai Hind Sharma, said that a team was formed to trace the accused. After scanning nearby areas and examining CCTV footage, police arrested Rehan Khan (19), a resident of Arjun Nagar slum, MP Nagar.

TI Sharma further said that the stolen property was recovered from his possession. The accused was produced before the court for further legal proceedings.