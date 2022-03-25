Tigers should be pushed away from Bhopal territory before they kill anyone: Pabla at Bhopal Literature and Art Festival

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): One should not be too happy to boast about tigers roaming in Bhopal’s territory. Tigers should be pushed away from here before they kill anyone and give rise to human-animal conflict. These views were expressed by retired chief wildlife warden HS Pabla on the inaugural day of Bhopal Literature and Art Festival on Friday, being held at Bharat Bhawan.

First dialogue session was held on the topic ‘Wildlife Conservation-Success or Failure’ with forest expert and author of four books on wildlife HS Pabla. Talking to the moderator Abhilash Khandekar, he said that one should mull and decide on the holding capacity of jungles.

(L-R)Senior journalist Uday Mahurkar, former chief election commissioner SY Qureshi , director BLF Raghav Chandra and others at Bhopal Literature and Art Festival on Friday. | FP

On being asked his views on presence of tigers in Bhopal, Pabla said tigers presence amidst population is very risky and could lead to man-animal conflict. “More animals mean more problems. One should not feel happy on their presence. Tigers should be pushed out of Bhopal’s territory before they kill anyone. They should live in their natural habitat,” said Pabla.

Advertisement

Session underway at Bhopal Literature and Art Festival on Friday | FP

Session underway at Bhopal Literature and Art Festival on Friday |

India is the country where the highest numbers of humans are killed by wild animals. Wildlife conservation is directly related to livelihood. People sitting in New Delhi should understand that Lions from Gir in Gujarat should be shifted for the safety of lions.

Pabla said that he had prepared the first paper to bring African Cheetahs to India. He was hopeful that Cheetahs would arrive in Kuno National Park by August.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 11:30 PM IST