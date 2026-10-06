 Tiger Kills 63-Year-Old Cattle Grazer In MP’s Seoni, ₹8 Lakh Compensation Sanctioned
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Tiger Kills 63-Year-Old Cattle Grazer In MP’s Seoni, ₹8 Lakh Compensation Sanctioned

A tiger killed 63-year-old cattle grazer Summar Lal near Pindrai beat in MP’s Seoni on Monday morning. The Sivankanhar resident was reportedly attacked while grazing cattle near compartment P-358 and died on the spot. Forest officials have launched a search for the tiger and stepped up vigilance. ₹8 lakh compensation has been sanctioned.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 05, 2026, 11:12 PM IST
Tiger Kills 63-Year-Old Cattle Grazer In MP’s Seoni, ₹8 Lakh Compensation Sanctioned
Tiger Kills 63-Year-Old Cattle Grazer In MP’s Seoni, ₹8 Lakh Compensation Sanctioned | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger killed a 63-year-old cattle grazer in the Pindrai beat of Seoni forest area on Monday morning. A hunt has been launched to trace the tiger.

Financial compensation of Rs 8 lakh has been sanctioned to the victim's wife.

Seoni South sub-divisional officer Yogesh Patel told Free Press that Sivankanhar village resident Summar Lal had gone to graze cattle.

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Around 11 am, it was learnt that he had been killed by a tiger in a revenue area close to compartment number P 358 of Pindrai beat.

Sources said the tiger attacked Lal on the neck and fled into the dense forest. He died on the spot due to profuse bleeding.

Vigilance has been increased in the area to reduce man-animal conflict.

It is learnt that tiger attacks have occurred earlier too, causing resentment among villagers.

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