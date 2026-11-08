Tiger Found Dead In Forest, Electrocution Suspected, Two Persons Questioned As Forest Department Launches Probe In MP's Balaghat | Representative image

BALAGHAT/BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A male tiger was found dead in Khurmundi Beat under the East Baihar Range of North General Forest Division, Balaghat, on Saturday. Preliminary investigations suggest electrocution as the possible cause of death.

Two persons are being questioned in connection with the incident.

Divisional Forest Officer Resham Singh Dhurve said a beat guard spotted the carcass near Gurar Nala during routine patrolling on Saturday morning and alerted senior officials. A dog squad was also rushed to the spot.

All body parts of the tiger were found intact during the preliminary examination.

The forest department is questioning two persons on suspicion of involvement in the incident.

A team of veterinarians conducted a postmortem in the presence of senior forest officials, following which the carcass was cremated.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to establish the exact cause of death and identify those responsible.