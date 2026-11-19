Tiger Found Dead In Bandhavgarh Reserve; All Organs Intact, Cause Of Death Unknown | Representative Image

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger was found dead in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh during a routine patrol by a forest department team, an official said on Thursday.

The carcass was recovered on Wednesday afternoon in Deori-B Beat under Bijauri Circle in the Manpur Buffer Range, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve's in-charge Field Director Anurag Kumar said.

The tiger was estimated to be around 8 to 10 years old.

Forest Department Launches Investigation

Following the discovery, the area was cordoned off in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). Necessary security and protection measures were taken, including the preservation of the carcass.

"The site and surrounding areas were extensively searched and patrolled with the help of a dog squad, metal detectors and forest department field staff from Shahdol to detect any possible suspicious activity or significant evidence. Nothing suspicious was found," Kumar said.

A post-mortem examination was conducted by Dr Abhay Sengar from Sanjay Tiger Reserve and Dr Vipin Chandra Adarsh, a veterinarian from Manpur.

All Organs Intact; Cause Of Death Yet To Be Established

Officials confirmed that all the tiger's organs, including its nails and teeth, were intact, ruling out any immediate indication of poaching involving the removal of body parts.

"The exact cause of death is currently not clear. Necessary samples collected during the autopsy will be sent for laboratory testing. The entire process was photographed and videographed," the official said.

The tiger was cremated according to established protocols after the completion of all necessary formalities.

Further clarity on the cause of death is expected after the laboratory examination of the collected samples.