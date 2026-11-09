Beyond Tigers, Bandhavgarh’s Vulture Population Rises To 388, Seven Species Recorded In MP

Cinereous Vulture, Bathan beat Bandhavgarh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve is widely known for i ts rich tiger population. However, the reserve is also emerging as an important habitat for vultures, with their numbers witnessing a steady rise over the past few years. Seven different vulture species have been recorded in the reserve.

According to census figures, Bandhavgarh had 172 vultures in 2021, including 159 large vultures and 13 small vultures. Following this, conservation efforts were intensified to protect the species and improve their population.

The efforts appear to have yielded positive results. By 2024, the vulture population had increased to 300. The latest census, conducted on May 24, 2026, recorded 388 vultures, including 358 large vultures and 30 small vultures.

Himalayan Griffon, Bathan camp in Tala range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve |

The presence of seven species further highlights Bandhavgarh's importance as a habitat for these birds. The species recorded in the reserve include the long-billed vulture, Egyptian vulture, red-headed vulture, white-rumped vulture, cinereous vulture, Himalayan griffon and Eurasian griffon.

Seven Vulture Species Found in Bandhavgarh

Long-billed Vulture

Also known as the Indian vulture, the long-billed vulture is among the most commonly sighted species in Bandhavgarh. It has a strong beak that helps it tear apart animal carcasses and feed on dead animals.

Egyptian Vulture

Egyptian Vulture, Tala Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve |

Smaller in size, the Egyptian vulture is known for its resourcefulness. It uses its sharp beak to extract flesh lodged between the bones of carcasses left behind by other carnivorous animals.

The other species found in the reserve are the red-headed vulture, white-rumped vulture, cinereous vulture, Himalayan griffon and Eurasian griffon.