Tiger Cub Run Over By Speeding Train In MP's Balaghat, Viral Video Raises Questions Over Forest Officials' Inaction | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old tiger cub was killed after being hit by a speeding train in Sitapathore beat of Lamta project division under Waraseoni circle in Balaghat. This marks the 58th feline death reported in Madhya Pradesh this year.

The cub was spotted moving along the railway tracks on Saturday. Its body was mutilated in the collision. Following the incident, the mother tigress was heard roaring near the site, prompting forest officials to step up vigilance in the area.

As the accident site is located close to several villages, residents have been advised to stay away from the area due to the presence of the tigress.

The incident has raised serious questions over tiger safety and the alleged failure of forest officials to take preventive measures. A video showing the cub strolling near the railway tracks had gone viral on Saturday. However, despite the warning signs, no steps were taken to slow down trains passing through the area.

Balaghat forest officials said a case has been registered and an investigation initiated into the incident. A search operation has also been launched with the help of a dog squad.

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