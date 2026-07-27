Three Killed, Two Injured In Lightning Strikes In Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol District | Representative Image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons, including an 11-year-old boy, were killed and two others sustained injuries due to lightning strikes in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, police said on Monday.

The incidents were reported in villages bordering neighbouring Chhattisgarh, about 80 km from the district headquarters, on Sunday evening, they said.

A 45-year-old man was struck by lightning while transplanting paddy in a field at Chhutki Tola village in the Darshila outpost area and died on the spot, while two other villagers were injured and are undergoing treatment, Darshila police outpost in-charge Mohanlal Padwar said.

In another incident, a 28-year-old woman was struck by lightning while transplanting paddy in a field at Jhink village.

An 11-year-old boy died under similar circumstances outside his house at Musra village under Jaitpur police station limits amid heavy rains, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and the kin of the deceased persons will receive compensation as per government rules for deaths due to lightning strikes, officials said.

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2 children die after lightning strike

On July 23, two children were killed and 25 cattle died after lightning struck in Vijaypura village of Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district.

The children were grazing cattle in a forest area when lightning struck during sudden weather changes.

Police and officials reached the spot, while departments assessed the loss. Authorities said compensation would be provided as per government rules.

2 farmers killed in Chhatarpur

Earlier on July 5, two farmers were killed after lightning struck them while they were covering their seeds with a tarpaulin during rain in Pali village of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district.

The victims, identified as Juggan Yadav (45) and Raju Lodhi (40), were sowing Kharif crops when sudden heavy rain prompted them to protect the seeds. They died on the spot.