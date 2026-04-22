Three Killed As Speeding Truck Falls Into Canal In Madhya Pradesh's Satna |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed after a speeding truck loaded with iron rods plunged into a canal in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred in the early hours on National Highway no. 39 under the Rampur Baghelan police station area, they said.

The truck apparently got out of control near Nemua turn, following which it broke a road divider and fell into the canal, killing the driver and his two associates, according to police.

A crane was later brought in to pull out the truck from the canal, after which the bodies were retrieved, Rampur Baghelan police station in-charge Sandeep Chaturvedi said.

One of the victims was badly trapped inside the vehicle, and the body was retrieved with the help of a cutter machine, in a rescue operation that lasted nearly four hours, according to the police.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Dilip Kewat and Vishnu, both residents of Maihar, Chaturvedi said. The third victim was yet to be identified.

The bodies were sent for postmortem, and an investigation was underway into the incident, the police added.

Similar case reported last night

A similar case of a truck accident where a massive head-on collision occurred between two trucks on Tuesday night in Madhya Pradesh. Both truck drivers were seriously injured in an accident.

The accident occurred near the Garela toll plaza, under the Gadhimalhara police station area in Chhatarpur district.

According to reports, the victim, identified as 23-year-old Mumtyaz Ahmed, son of Jalil Ahmed and a resident of Bareilly, was transporting goods in his truck and heading towards Chennai.

Just as he proceeded past the Garela Toll Plaza, his vehicle collided directly with another truck approaching from the opposite direction.