Three Dead, One Injured After Speeding Bikes Collide Head-On In MP’s Chhindwara

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths lost their lives and one person was injured after a collision between two speeding motorcycles in Chhindwara district on Sunday evening.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the primary cause of the accident was the excessive speed at which the motorcycles were traveling. The police have registered a case of accidental death and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The accident took place near Hanotiya village under Junnardeo police station limits. Two youths riding on each of the motorcycles, when the bikes collided. The impact of the collision was so severe that two of the youths died on the spot.

Local residents immediately informed the ambulance service and police after the accident.

Soon after receiving information, 108 ambulance driver Ashok Malviya along with Dial 112 driver Shiv Amaravati and Head Constable Dileep Upadhyay reached the spot and launched rescue efforts.

The injured were immediately transported to the Junnardeo Hospital, where Dr. Prachi Sahu administered primary treatment. However, due to critical injuries, another youth died during the treatment.

According to hospital authorities and the police, the youths who lost their lives in the accident have been identified as 20-year-old, Chandrabhan Yadav and 15-year-old, Chaman Yadav.

Another victim, 20-year-old Sonu Uikey, also died during treatment. Police are further investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.