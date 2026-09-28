Three-Day Nationwide Bank Strike From September 28-30 Deferred After IBA-UFBU Talks | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bank customers across the country can breathe a sigh of relief as the nationwide bank strike scheduled from September 28 to 30 has been deferred following late-night talks between the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU). The decision means banking services will continue as usual, with branches remaining operational and customers able to access regular services. The bank strike 2026 was called over a range of demands, including the implementation of a five-day work week, pension-related benefits and changes concerning the National Pension System.

A meeting between representatives of the IBA and UFBU was held at around 9:30 pm on Sunday to discuss the strike notice and demands raised by the bank unions.

Following detailed discussions, both sides reached an agreement and consensus, after which the proposed agitation and three-day bank strike were deferred, said VK Sharma, Coordinator, United Forum of Bank Unions, Madhya Pradesh.

With the September 28-30 bank strike deferred, banks across the country will remain open and function normally. Customers can avail themselves of regular banking services, including cash deposits, withdrawals and cheque-related services.

The proposed nationwide bank strike was primarily aimed at pressing for the implementation of a five-day work week, with all Saturdays to be declared holidays for bank employees.

The UFBU had also raised demands for improvements in pension benefits and a uniform dearness allowance formula for pensioners. Another key demand was to allow employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS) to opt for the old pension scheme.

As an outcome of the talks, a high-level committee comprising representatives of the IBA and UFBU will be formed immediately. The committee will examine the five-day work week demand and work out a framework for its implementation.

The deferral of the bank strike 2026 comes as a relief for customers, who would otherwise have faced disruption in banking services for three consecutive days. Further decisions on the demands will depend on the discussions and recommendations of the high-level committee.