Overheard In Bhopal: Dil Ke Armaan…, Heap Of Files, Away From Office, Low Profile & More | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Dil ke armaan…

One can compare the current situation of an IAS officer to the 1982 Bollywood song, “Dil Ke Armaan Aansuon Mein Bah Gaye…" The officer wanted to get a posting in a department of his choice. The officer used the clout of an important person for it. He remained assured that the government would send him to the department of his choice because of the influential person. People in the corridors say the head of state declined with humility the recommendations of the influential person that he would not give the command of the department to the officer. The person remained satisfied with the head of state’s arguments. The officer, however, continues to try to get the additional charge of an important department together with his present place of work. The officer's failure to get a department of his choice, even after pulling out all the stops, has disappointed him. Yet, he stays active to materialise his other dreams. He keeps an eye on each event. Now, the officer has begun to pull the strings of an influential politician, as well as of a prominent personality for a job.

Heap of files

A department continues to face problems. Files stack up in the department. The government has started e-filing. The officers of the department feel if they cannot dispose of the files, the higher-ups will pull them up. E-filing has an advantage: one can deal with any file from anywhere. But Sahib has failed to dispose of the files. The innumerable files in Sahib’s folder even worry his staff. Though the number of pending files hardly bothers the officer, the minister heading the department remains concerned about it. The minister makes quick decisions to avoid problems. The minister has recently pulled up the officer for the rising number of pending files. Sahib’s lacklustre attitude towards work has the top bosses, as well as the lower-rank officers in the department, stewing. The officer remains scared of taking decisions, fearing lest he should be in the swoop.

Away from office

An IAS officer stays away from his office. A commotion took place there. Besides, there always happens to be some kind of drama or the other outside his office. During his commute from office to home, the fear of an untoward incident torments him. In this situation, Sahib has changed his office. He has started sitting in another office, which is not meant for him. The government has set up the office for an important work functioning under the officer. But he has started sitting there most of the time after a dispute in his old office. Those wishing to meet him face problems, for most of them lack information about the new office. As a result, only those whom the officer calls can meet him. The officer has disposed of many pending cases but remains worried about the department. Sahib wants a transfer to another place.

PS wants posting

A principal secretary intends to return to the mainstream administration. Sahib has pulled out all the stops for it. He has influenced an important person. Some people tried to post him in an important department when the new chief secretary issued the first transfer list soon after assuming the office. But the higher-ups did not reach a consensus on his posting. His name came up when the higher-ups discussed the issue of the transfer of officers some time ago. The problem is that the government cannot find a suitable officer to transfer to the department in place of the PS. The government has to take permission from an important person before transferring the officer to the place where the PS works. The government cannot transfer him until it gets the important person’s nod over the name of the officer who will replace the PS. Thus, the PS remains disappointed for not being transferred from the place. The present position remains unsuitable to his nature.

Transfer in the offing!

The government may transfer a woman collector of an important district in the next administrative reshuffle. It plans to elevate Madam to the position of secretary in the coming days. Earlier, the administration decided to transfer her in December. But now, she may get a posting to any department in the state capital in the upcoming administrative reshuffle. The higher-ups plan to post the managing director of a corporation as a collector in the district where Madam works. The officer wants a posting in the state’s commercial capital. On the other hand, the government mulls over posting him to the important district which remains politically volatile. So, the government wants to send someone to the district who can efficiently handle any situation. The administration can interchange the place of posting of these two officers. Another officer has started making efforts for a posting in the district. He got the recommendations of an important politician for it.

Low profile

A senior IPS officer maintains a low profile these days. He keeps away from interfering in any issue. An officer, holding as important an office as Sahib does, must remain active. The post is important for the government. It functions as the eyes, ears, and nose of the administration. The officer’s style of working indicates that he lacks interest in working in this position. He is a gentleman. People in the corridors of power say the officer was not keen to join the department. Because the higher-up selected him for the position, he could not decline the offer. Because of Sahib’s low profile, another IPS officer has become increasingly active in handling day-to- day. He handles many important assignments and coordinates with the home department to deal with many cases. Meanwhile, The officers at the police headquarters wait for what happens after two months when their new boss takes over and posts officers according to his strategy.