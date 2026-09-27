MP Teachers To Begin Indefinite Protest In Bhopal On September 27 Over TET Rule, Seniority | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers from across the state are set to gather at Neelam Park on Sunday, September 27, for an indefinite sit-in over three demands. The "Adhyapak Shikshak Sanyukt Morcha" said the protest would continue until the government offers a concrete resolution.

The Joint Front wants long-serving teachers exempted from the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). It is also demanding that their service be counted from the date of their initial appointment and that the e-attendance system be made voluntary.

Jagdish Yadav, the Front’s convener and state president of the Rajya Shikshak Sangh, said teachers had raised these issues through memorandums and meetings with officials, but had yet to receive a firm decision. Teachers in other parts of Madhya Pradesh have also protested against the TET requirement in recent days.

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On TET, Yadav said teachers who have already served for years should not have to meet the new requirement. The Front wants the Madhya Pradesh government to convene a special Assembly session, pass a resolution seeking an exemption and send it to the Centre.

The demand over service records has a direct bearing on retirement benefits, the Front said. It argues that counting service only from a later date denies teachers the full benefit of their years in the classroom when gratuity, leave encashment and pension are calculated.

The Front also says compulsory e-attendance creates difficulties for teachers assigned departmental work and other government duties outside their schools. It wants attendance through the system to be optional.

Yadav said teachers from several divisions would travel to Bhopal for the protest and press their demands through a peaceful, democratic sit-in. Joint Front conveners Rakesh Dubey, Manohar Dubey, Parmanand Dehariya, Rakesh Nayak, DK Singaur and Rakesh Patel are among the office-bearers involved in organising the agitation.