Bhopal Master Plan 2047: MP Government Issued 2 Corrigendum, Corrects Green TDR & FAR Provisions |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has issued two corrigenda to the proposed Bhopal Development Plan 2047 following errors in the notification published in the Madhya Pradesh Gazette.

The corrigendum, issued by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning, on Saturday revises provisions related to Green TDR and Commercial Mixed Use Centre areas.

According to the corrigendum, a typographical error occurred in Clause 15.5, General Regulations, Serial No. 10, relating to Green TDR.

The corrected provision states that when land is developed through a project by an implementing agency in the relevant land-use area, the Development Control Regulations (DCR) certificate equivalent to twice the area of land included in the project will be issued under Green TDR.

The government has clarified that this corrected provision should be read in place of the wording published earlier.

The proposed Bhopal Development Plan 2047 retains specific planning criteria for construction of own housing, including a minimum plot size of 500 square metres, a 9-metre-wide access road and a maximum building height of 10 metres.

Under the planning criteria, the maximum land coverage has been prescribed at 25 per cent, while the base Floor Area Ratio (FAR) is 0.50. The maximum permissible FAR is 1.25.

The remaining provisions relating to frontage, open areas and other requirements will continue to be governed by the applicable provisions of Table 15.5.

The draft also requires applicants to obtain a certificate from the concerned local authority confirming that the land is not part of an illegal colony.

FAR structure for own housing

Planning parameter | Provision

Minimum land area | 500 sq m

Access road width | 9 m

Open area | 14%

Maximum building height| 10 m

Maximum land coverage | 25%

Base FAR | 0.50

Maximum FAR | 1.25

Premium FAR provision

The entire FAR between the base FAR and maximum FAR can be obtained through premium FAR. The provision also states that there will be no compulsion to purchase half of the FAR through TDR.

Before building permission is granted, applicants may also be required by the local body to deposit shelter fee, development fee and other applicable charges as per prevailing rules.

Corrigendum does not alter own-housing FAR

The corrections have been issued under the authority of Kaushlendra Vikram Singh, Commissioner-cum-Director, Directorate of Town and Country Planning, to the draft Master Plan and correct provisions related to Green TDR and Commercial Mixed Use Centre (CMU) areas.

It does not specify any change to the 0.50 base FAR and 1.25 maximum FAR prescribed for own housing.