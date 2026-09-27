27-Year-Old Hangs Self At Bhopal Hotel While In City For Labour Inspector Exam

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old man from Ujjain, who had come to Bhopal to appear for the Labour Inspector examination, was found dead in a hotel room in Bairagarh on Saturday night. The deceased, identified as Pawan Bamaniya, was staying at Delta Hotel after arriving in Bhopal on September 25. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating whether he appeared for the examination.

Pawan was a resident of Shipra Vihar Colony in Ujjain. The Labour Inspector examination was conducted in Bhopal on September 26. However, police have not yet established whether Pawan reached the examination centre.

According to hotel staff, Pawan did not come out of his room until late Saturday night. When staff checked, the room was locked from inside. Suspecting something was wrong, they informed the police. The room was opened in the presence of police personnel, following which Pawan was found dead inside.

Police found a suicide note, mobile phone and other belongings in the room. The preliminary investigation suggests that he had consumed a poisonous substance. His family was informed about the death late Saturday night, after which the hotel room was sealed.

A post-mortem examination was being conducted on Sunday in the presence of family members. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.

Had been preparing for government jobs

Pawan's elder brother TS Bamaniya said their father and other family members are in government service. Pawan had also been preparing for government jobs for a long time and had appeared for several competitive examinations.

According to the family, repeated unsuccessful attempts had left him under stress. Police also recovered a note in which Pawan referred to his struggles and repeated failures. He expressed regret over not being able to fulfil his responsibilities towards his family and apologised to his parents and sisters.

Police checking examination records

Police are now checking whether Pawan appeared for the Labour Inspector exam on September 26. His brother said that neither his admit card nor the examination paper was found in the hotel room.

Investigators are examining hotel records, his mobile phone and other available evidence to establish his movements and determine whether he reached the examination centre before his death.

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