Datia Transport Inspector Found Dead In Bhopal, Man Discovered Hanging Nearby | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Frequent disputes between transport inspector Meenakshi Gokhale and Pawan Dwivedi have emerged as a key lead in the investigation into their deaths at Lake Pearl Colony.

Police are trying to establish what happened between the two after they were last seen arguing loudly at 1.30 am on Monday.

Meenakshi’s friend Kritika told investigators that she saw Meenakshi and Pawan talking loudly in the courtyard at 1.30 am. Kritika said she did not intervene as she had witnessed arguments between the two earlier too.

Meenakshi, a transport inspector posted at Datia RTO office, was found dead in the hall with severe head injuries by Kritika.

A blood-stained hammer was recovered near the body. About 20 metres from the house, Pawan was found hanging from a tree.

Kritika told police that she had been sleeping in another room with Meenakshi’s three-year-old daughter.

She woke up at 5.30 am after an alarm and tried calling Meenakshi, but there was no response. She later came out and found the body, following which she alerted the police through Dial-112.

The two women had arrived in Bhopal from Chhindwara on Sunday and were supposed to travel to Indore.

Meenakshi had taken leave from September 14 and later extended it, telling Kritika that she had to appear before the Jabalpur High Court in connection with departmental proceedings.

Police are now tracing her movements during the leave period, including her stay in Katni, through mobile records and call details.

Meenakshi’s family has alleged that Pawan, a native of Sidhi, was pressurising her for marriage.

Police are examining their relationship and the circumstances surrounding their dispute. Pawan had taken the house on rent from a builder while introducing Meenakshi as his wife, police officials said.