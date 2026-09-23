Head Constable’s Husband Found Hanging From Tree In Bhopal, Suicide Note Recovered | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The husband of a police head constable was found hanging from a tree near Nehru Nagar Police Lines on Wednesday morning. A suicide note was also found in his clothes, which police have sent to a handwriting expert to verify whether it was written by him.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Dharu. His wife, Lakshmi Dharu, is posted as a head constable at TT Nagar police station in Bhopal. The couple lived in a government quarter at Nehru Nagar Police Lines. Krishna was engaged in private work.

According to police, Krishna was allegedly addicted to alcohol, which often led to disputes between the couple. Three days ago, Lakshmi had lodged a complaint against him at Kamla Nagar police station, alleging that he had assaulted her after consuming alcohol.

Suicide Note Mentions Allegations

Police said the suicide note recovered from Krishna’s clothes mentioned that the allegations of assault against him were false. The note reportedly stated that he was upset over the accusations and took the extreme step.

Police are investigating the matter and will take further action after receiving the handwriting expert’s report.